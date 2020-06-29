NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – As states and communities continue to re-open their economies, McDonald’s restaurants are expecting to hire approximately 260,000 restaurant employees this summer, including 1,800 in Dallas-Fort Worth.

The opportunity comes as McDonald’s restaurants begin to welcome customers back into dining rooms with extra precautions in place. The eatery said it has implemented nearly 50 new safety procedures to protect crew and customers. These include wellness and temperature checks, social distancing floor stickers, protective barriers at order points, masks and gloves for employees with the addition of new procedures, and training for the opening of dining rooms.

“It was important to us to stay open through Drive Thru, take-out and delivery to serve our communities throughout the COVID-19 crisis. As local business owners, we’re proud to provide employment and educational opportunities to our crew and look forward to welcoming new employees to our McFamily this summer,” said Joy Silmon, McDonald’s Owner/Operator in Dallas-Fort Worth. “We are a people business at our core, and as we look to re-open our dining rooms, the safety and wellness of our customers and employees is a top priority, as it has been throughout our 65-year history. That’s why we have implemented significant safety processes in our restaurants and will continue to adhere to a set of national minimum standards laid out by McDonald’s as well as following any state and local laws.”

Through a summer job at a McDonald’s restaurant, workers have the chance to further their education, too.

This year marks the five-year anniversary of Archways to Opportunity and so far McDonald’s has given out more than $100 million in tuition assistance and supported more than 55,000 restaurant workers and corporate employees. Eligible after just 90 days and 15 hours a week, restaurant employees can earn a high school diploma and receive $2,500 in upfront college tuition assistance.

Restaurant employees can also access free education and career advising services and the opportunity to learn English as a second language. More than 50% of workers who participate in the program are minorities, according to a news release, and almost two-thirds of participants are women.

To date, McDonald’s has given out more than $1.2 million in tuition assistance and supported more than 700 Texas workers.

Click here to apply. Or, text ‘worksforme’ to 36453 to start an application via text.”

Anyone interested may also start a job application by saying, “Alexa, help me get a job at McDonald’s” to any Alexa device or saying, “Hey Google, help me get a job at McDonald’s” to any device with the Google Assistant built-in. Potential applicants will receive a text message shortly thereafter with a link to continue their application process.

Ninety-five percent of McDonald’s 14,000 U.S. restaurants are independently owned and operated by business men and women.