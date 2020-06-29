McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – McKinney Mayor George Fuller announced a new mask requirement Monday afternoon for businesses and nonprofits.
It will take effect Wednesday, July 1 at 12:01 p.m.
Exceptions are carved out for when masks interfere with the performance of services (like if you’re getting a facial) or the consumption of goods (eating at a restaurant.)
“The Policy must require, at a minimum, that all employees and visitors to the entity’s business premises or other facilities wear face coverings that cover the nose and mouth when in an area or while performing an activity which will necessarily involve close contact or proximity to coworkers or the public,” the declaration states. “The Policy may allow individuals with an operational need to remove a face covering so long as such operational needs are specifically addressed in the Policy.”
Here is the full declaration:
Mayor Fuller’s 19-year-old daughter tested positive for COVID-19 in April.
Also in late March, Mayor Fuller imposed a shelter in place order that was challenged in court. The judge ultimately tossed out the lawsuit.
Reality check.
There are 29,900,000 Texans. There are 2434 Covid deaths as of 6/29 (we do not know if all are COVID because all might not have been tested). You divided, 2434 by 29,900,000 which is.0008. That means 99.92 percent of Texans have survived Covid.
What crisis? 2017-18 flu season there were 11,200 Texans who died of flu/pneumonia. No masks then.
Faulty math. This assumes all 29,900,000 Texans have had COVID. They have not. Mortality is number who died/number infected.
I will spend my money in Allen or Melissa or Frisco as long as this goes on in McKinney. McKinney is not seeing a spike like Dallas and has nearly 100% capacity for ICU beds available. This is overkill for a mayor that has admitted that he does not wear a mask most of the time. Maybe he is playing to the sheep for reelection?