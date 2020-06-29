AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Another Texas sports celebrity is urging Texans to do the things health experts say are necessary to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
University of Texas Head Football Coach Tom Herman released a new public service announcement through Gov. Greg Abbott’s office titled, “The Power of Teamwork.”
In the PSA, Herman urges Texans to work together as a team to stop COVID-19 by washing their hands regularly, social distancing, wearing a mask and staying home when possible.
Coach Herman says in the video:
This is University of Texas Head Football Coach Tom Herman. As Texans, we understand the power of teamwork whether it’s on or off the field. And right now, we need a team effort to stop COVID-19. We all have a responsibility to protect our health and the health of our loved ones. So make sure you do your part to slow the spread of COVID-19. Wash your hands, practice social distancing, of course wear a mask, and if you can, stay home. Together, we will beat COVID-19. Hook ’em.