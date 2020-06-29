NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Red Headed Stranger will perform at a virtual fundraiser for presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden this afternoon.
Singer-songwriter Robert Earl Keen will join Willie Nelson during the fundraiser, which is meant to boost Biden’s campaign in Texas.
The legendary country singer will take to his guitar for the virtual performance to support the former VP this afternoon at 4:00 p.m.
Texas Fundraiser for @joebiden THIS Monday with @WillieNelson, @robertearlkeen @CecileRichards @BetoORourke @JulianCastro! Get your tickets here: https://t.co/wvKaxiaJxX #TeamJoe pic.twitter.com/RFawsBpggI pic.twitter.com/de1lhgRR1P
— Willie Nelson (@WillieNelson) June 28, 2020
Other guests at the event will include two of Biden’s former primary rivals — former HUD Secretary Julián Castro and former Congressman Beto O’Rourke. Another famous Texan, Cecile Richards — the former Planned Parenthood president and daughter of Former Governor Ann Richards — will also be there.
Tickets are still available via Biden’s website. Prices range from $250 to $100,000.