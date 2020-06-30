DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department announced a change to the department’s Video Release Policy on Tuesday.
Effective immediately, the department will release recordings, within 72 hours, of “critical incidents” including officer-involved shootings and use of force that results in serious bodily injury or death.
It also includes release of video secured if someone dies in police custody.
Previously, the video was released on a case-by-case basis.
“This is another step in our efforts to establish a foundation of transparency and trust among DPD and our communities,” said Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall.
Chief Hall also expanded the order so it will allow an opportunity for the injured person or a next of kin for a deceased person to review the footage before it’s released to the public.
Additionally, the Director of the Office of Community Police Oversight, the District Attorney as well as the involved officer or officers will have an opportunity to view the video recording before its release.
Also Tuesday, DPD began posting its monthly traffic and citation data, including analysis displaying race and ethnicities of the people cited.
This step was outlined early this month when Dallas presented the “One Dallas: R.E.A.L. Change Plan” to the City Council.