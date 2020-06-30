DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are investigating the murder of a 22-year-old Black transgender female.
Police said the victim was found apparently shot to death in the parking lot of the Rosemont Apartments at 3015 E Ledbetter Drive on Tuesday, June 30 around 6:15 a.m.
There is no word yet on a suspect.
After contact with next of kin, police said it was determined that the victim’s legal name was Michael Richey.
“We have not been provided with a preferred name at this time, and we are asking for the community’s assistance with any additional information,” the Dallas Police Department said in a news release Tuesday night.
Residents at the location reported to police that they heard gunfire around 5:00 a.m., but there are no records of 911 calls at that time.
Dallas police are asking that anyone with information to contact Detective Tabor with the Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit at (214) 671-3605 or brian.tabor@dallascityhall.com.
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.