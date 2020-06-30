ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Detectives aren’t ruling out that a fight over a woman may have led to a man’s killing in the 8000 block of Shoshoni Drive.
Arlington police officers were called to the home at 6:54 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Once there, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital where he later died.
Detectives determined that the shooting victim arrived at the location armed with a gun and entered the residence. At some point, someone inside the home shot the man during a confrontation. They’re investigating the circumstances and trying to determine what caused the incident and the relationships of all the people involved.
Investigators have not ruled out the possibility that this incident involved persons who were involved in a romantic relationship with a woman at the location.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the deceased once next of kin have been notified. The criminal case will be presented to the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office for presentation to a Grand Jury.
No arrests were made at this time.