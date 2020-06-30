NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The parades, ball games and festivals may be cancelled this holiday weekend. Once the sun goes down though, the show goes on.

Cities are sticking with plans for Fourth of July fireworks, while making some adjustments to try to ensure spectators keep their distance.

Arlington has moved its show Friday night, from the dense downtown area, into the entertainment district near the stadiums.

The Rangers, Cowboys, Texas Live! and Six Flags have all opened up parking lots, to allow people to spread out to see the show.

“They’re clamoring for these type of events, when it’s safe and when we can do it in a healthy way and I think we figured that out in this case,” said city communications director Jay Warren.

Fort Worth Fourth has decided to go with the opposite plan, closing down roads around Panther Island, to prevent crowds from gathering.

Instead, people are encouraged to find other places around the city’s north side, to watch away from crowds. Organizers have also replaced some of the ground effect fireworks, spending more money for displays that will fire higher into the air so more people can see them.

“The fireworks mean so much to our country, and this holiday, so we just decided to figure out a smart way to do that,” said Shanna Cate, with the Tarrant Regional Water District.

Grapevine, which had cancelled its annual summer Friday night shows, is going forward with its July Fourth show. Capacity will be limited at parks around the lake to allow for people to keep their distance.