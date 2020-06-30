DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Health officials announced 105 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County.
This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 2,845 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
There were also 15 newly recovered cases of COVID-19 reported, increasing the countywide recovery total to 1,153.
Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing is provided this Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the University of North Texas’ Union Circle Parking Garage at 350 S. Welch Street from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m
Eligible community members are those who have had symptoms of COVID-19 within the past seven days, essential employees, individuals 60 years and older, as well as individuals who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. All community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585.
The most updated COVID-19 recommendations for healthy individuals include:
· Practicing hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette regularly
· Maintaining physical distance when around others
· Utilizing masks or face coverings when around others
· Staying home if you are sick or have recently had close contact to a person with COVID-19.