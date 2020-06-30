BELL COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Human remains have been discovered near the Leon River in Bell County which is in the area of Fort Hood.
Pfc. Vanessa Guillen was last seen on April 22. The Army’s Criminal Investigation Command is looking into her disappearance and Army investigators say they suspect foul play.
Special agents from the Command are on the scene, as they have been searching for Guillen.
The remains are being sent to a Dallas lab for a positive identification.
Guillen, who was assigned to 3rd Cavalry Regiment, was last seen in the parking lot of her barracks at Fort Hood. She was wearing a black t-shirt and purple workout pants. Her car and room keys, identification and wallet were found in an armory room where she was working earlier in the day, but her cell phone is missing.