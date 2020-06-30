Comments
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — While many North Texas cities have cancelled their Independence Day fireworks celebrations, others are still set to go. Many have scaled back how you can view them due to COVID-19 and the Coronavirus pandemic.
Here is a list of several celebrations that are still happening in the area.
Addison
- Kaboom Town! Will be virtual and done from a secret location. Can watch on Addison’s YouTube channel.
- 9:30 p.m.
Allen
- July 3
- Near Exchange Parkway and N. Watters Road
- 9:30 p.m.
Anna
- July 4
- Coyote Stadium – “Bring picnic blankets and lawn chairs. Seating at Anna Coyote Football Stadium will follow all state social distancing guidelines in regards to sports arenas; which may include a reduced capacity of seats in the stands. Hand sanitizer stations will be available.”
- 9:30 p.m.
Arlington
- July 3
- Globe Life Field Area – “Globe Life Field, AT&T Stadium and Six Flags Hurricane Harbor parking lots will be open to the public so that families can set up chairs or tailgate at safe social distances and enjoy the free show.”
- 9:30 p.m.
Fort Worth
- July 4
- Panther Island Pavillion – “The show will be larger and taller this year so it can be seen from a distance. Everything will be high in the sky. NO GROUND EFFECTS AT PANTHER ISLAND PAVILION. DO NOT COME TO THE VENUE.”
- 9:20 p.m.
Frisco
- July 4
- Toyota Stadium – “The skies will light the night with a 20-minute fireworks show beginning at 9:30 p.m.”
- 9:30 p.m.
Granbury
- July 3, 4
- Historic Granbury Square – Limited to 50% capacity.
- 9:45 p.m.
Grapevine
- July 4
- Grapevine Lake Dam area – Viewing areas will have limited capacity.
- 9:30 p.m.
Hudson Oaks
- July 4
- Gene Voyles Park
- 9:30 p.m.
McKinney
- July 4
- McKinney Soccer Complex at Craig Ranch – “Due to renewed concerns related to COVID-19, no parking or pedestrian traffic will be allowed at the Craig Ranch Soccer Complex.”
- 9:30 p.m.
Midlothian
- July 3
- MISD Multi-Purpose Stadium – No stadium seating.
- 9:15 p.m.
Plano
- July 4
- Lavon Farms – Must view from your car.
- 9:30 p.m.
Southlake
- July 3
- Bicentennial Park – “The park will be closed Friday, July 3, and will not be open to the public for fireworks viewers.”
- 9:30 p.m.
The Colony
- Saturday July 4
- Five Star Complex – “Everyone is invited to join us in the vicinity of Five Star to watch from the safety and comfort of your vehicles.”
- 9:30 pm