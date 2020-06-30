FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Angel Home Healthcare and Angle Home Hospice are looking to fill multiple positions.
Lesley Sigman, the operations manager for the company said, “Angel Home Healthcare offers skilled nursing to patients within their homes. Angel Hospice is a company that offers end of life care.”
“We have positions open for registered nurses, licensed vocational nurses and certified nursing assistants with one year of experience. The positions range from full-time to part-time or PRN,” said Sigman.
Sigman said, the health and safety of their employees and clients are top of mind, and they’re taking several precautions to make sure Covid-19 stays away from their day-to-day work.
“We’ve prepared all of our nurses and our patients with PPE, and masks. We take daily temperature logs to employees in the office and those going to patients homes,” she said.
The jobs being offered come with full benefits for full-time employees and the pay is said to be competitive for the market.
If you are interested in applying, click here.