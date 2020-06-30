Comments
PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – After almost four hours of debate Tuesday night, the Plano City Council was split on a mask mandate for employees and customers visiting businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.
Therefore it did not pass.
Instead, the council agreed to a “strong recommendation” that businesses have their own mask mandates.
Mayor Harry LaRosiliere voted against it saying that wasn’t strong enough.
The city received more than 1,000 comments on the issue, including 520 emails on the topic.
The city said 86% of those emails were in favor of the mask requirement.
Some council members who opposed it said they are wearing masks in public, but didn’t want to force it on people or create a burden for businesses.