AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Hall-Of-Famer and Texas Rangers legend Iván “Pudge” Rodríguez issued a new public service announcement on Tuesday on the importance of wearing a mask (not like the one he used during his catching career) to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
In the PSA produced by the Governor’s Office, Rodríguez urges Texans to wear a mask in public to protect themselves and others from the virus.
He says, “This is Iván Pudge Rodríguez here and as you know, my whole entire career I’ve been using this mask. Now I wanted to ask you to wear your mask to keep our businesses safe for you. So please, if you keep your mask on, we’re going to keep our businesses open for you. Take care of yourself, God bless you, and stay safe.”
Governor Greg Abbott has been turning to well-known Texas sports figures in recent weeks to help get the word out to remind Texans to due their part to stop the spread of coronavirus.
