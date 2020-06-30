FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Data from 2019 released this month shows Texas among the top five states when it comes to alcohol-related boating accidents that involve injury, death or property damage.
Texas averaged nearly 13 such incidents per 100,000 registered watercraft last year.
The map below is based on statistics from the U.S. Coast Guard’s Boating Safety Division and cross referencing that with Bureau of Transportation Statistics, to find the number of alcohol-related accidents per 100,000 registered watercraft.
The top 10 states with the most alcohol-related boating accidents per 100,000 registered watercraft are as follows:
Maryland – 19.37
Utah – 19.21
Washington – 16.35
Alabama – 13.08
Texas – 12.62
Arizona – 11.36
Missouri – 11.04
Massachusetts – 10.57
Illinois – 9.36
Florida – 9.08
The map was put together by boating safety site boatsafe.com.