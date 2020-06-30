Homicide Detectives Investigating After Woman Found In Car With Gunshot WoundHomicide detectives in Fort Worth are investigating after officers found a woman with a fatal gunshot wound to her upper body inside a car on Monday. Katie Johnston reports.

2 hours ago

Texas Workforce Commission Puts Job-Search Requirement To Get Unemployment Benefits On HoldThe work condition would have had out-of-work Texans providing proof that they were searching for work in order to continue getting an unemployment check. The requirement was set to kick in on July 6, but TWC officials say they won't even revisit making searching mandatory until the end of July. Katie Johnston reports.

2 hours ago

Picking The Sweetest, Meatiest Seedless Watermelon For Your Summer TreatSummertime is here and temperatures are heating up. Why not cool down with a cold piece of watermelon? Food contributor Tony Tantillo has advice for how to pick the best of the bunch.

5 hours ago