ORLANDO, Florida (CBSDFW.COM) – Six FC Dallas players tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Orlando, Florida on Saturday for the “MLS is Back Tournament,” the team said.

On Wednesday, team said players, coaches and staff had all tested negative for the virus prior to their departure on June 27 for a tournament that will see Major League Soccer return to play for the first time during the pandemic.

However, after arriving in Orlando, the traveling party was required to take another test under the league’s health and safety protocol. During this round of tests, the team said two players tested positive.

The team said the two players “were immediately isolated from their teammates, the entire FC Dallas delegation, other MLS clubs and staff.”

As more testing continued prior to the July 8 start date for the tournament, FC Dallas confirmed four more of its players tested positive.

The six players remain under quarantine in their hotel rooms as they await further testing results. The players were not identified by the team.

The team said all FC Dallas players and staff were also isolated “out of an abundance of caution.”

The “MLS is Back Tournament” will be held at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex from July 8 through August 11. All 26 MLS clubs are expected to participate.