DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins challenged Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo to a friendly bet on whose county will end up with the highest increase in 2020 Census participation.

Last Saturday, June 25, Judge Jenkins tweeted, “With the challenges our counties face, we are acutely aware of how critical it is that we receive adequate resources. With that, I want to issue a friendly #CensusChallenge for

@HarrisCoJudge @LinaHidalgoTX. Which of our counties will increase #2020Census response rates the most?”

After apparently mulling over some terms for a few days, Judge Hidalgo responded Wednesday afternoon saying she was up for the challenge and added a stipulation for the loser.

She tweeted, “Challenge accepted @JudgeClayJ, on one condition: If we win, you’ll wear a Houston @Astros mask at a Commissioners Court meeting. If Dallas Co. wins, I’ll wear a Texas @Rangers mask during one of ours. And @zachdespart

can tell you that’s no small amount of time.”

Judge Jenkins responded a short time later, “Game on!”