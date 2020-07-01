DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Three women arrested during protests against systemic racism and police violence have sued the city of Dallas and Dallas County in a challenge to the Texas anti-rioting law.
Yolanda Dobbins, 55, Lily Godinez, 20, and Megan Nordyke, 35, filed suit in federal court, contending their constitutional rights were violated when they were arrested during protests over the police killing of George Floyd.
Floyd, who spent the majority of his life in the Houston-area, died after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on his neck for more than eight minutes. His death sparked global demonstrations.
The women were among hundreds of people who police arrested during protests last month but later declined to charge.
Their class action suit claims police selectively enforced Texas’ anti-rioting law in a way that targeted activities protected by the First Amendment. It seeks to have the law ruled unconstitutional, as well as discipline for some officers and further training on the use of force and de-escalation for the whole department. The women also request unspecified other “relief.”
The Dallas city attorney and the Dallas County judge’s offices did not immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
Hope they lose and have to pay their lawyer a fortune !