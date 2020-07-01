Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick Criticizes Dr. Anthony Fauci, Says 'He Doesn't Know What He's Talking About'Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick says the nation's top infectious disease expert “doesn't know what he's talking about” as Patrick defends the state's handling of the pandemic amid a surge in COVID-19 cases being reported daily. Katie Johnston reports.

10 minutes ago

6 FC Dallas Players Test Positive For COVID-19 After Arriving At Florida TournamentSix FC Dallas players tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Orlando, Florida on Saturday for the "MLS is Back Tournament," the team said. Katie Johnston reports.

59 minutes ago

Family Of Missing Fort Hood Soldier Vanessa Guillen Speaks OutAs the wait continues for partial humans remains found near the Leon River in Bell County to be identified, the family of missing Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen held a press conference in Washington, D.C.

3 hours ago