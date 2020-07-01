DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Fort Worth International (DFW) Airport will require all customers, employees and partners to wear a face covering while in airport facilities or riding in an airport vehicle starting on Thursday.
“The safety and well-being of customers, employees and partners is our top priority at DFW Airport,” said Sean Donohue, DFW Airport CEO. “This policy aligns with mandates announced by Dallas and Tarrant counties that require face coverings in public settings. We require everyone visiting our airport facilities to wear a face covering and strongly encourage following the guidelines for personal precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”
Anyone 2 years of age and older must wear a face covering over their nose and mouth in passenger terminals, the Airport rental car facility, and all Airport parking facilities, as well as vehicles and Airport transportation like SkyLink and Terminal Link.
Face coverings may be removed when eating or drinking or when asked to verify identity by Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers, Airport Department of Public Safety (DPS) officers or airline staff. Face coverings are not required of anyone with medical or physical conditions that would prohibit safely wearing one.
The use of face coverings has been proven an effective protective measure to help reduce and slow the spread of COVID-19.