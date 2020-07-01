HALTOM CITY (CBSDFW.COM) – A 36-year-old man from Euless is in the hospital with life threatening injuries after he crashed his car into the back of a box truck this morning.
It happened in the 5100 block of SH 121.
The two occupants of the box truck were not injured. A witness said that traffic on the highway had begun to slow due to a disabled vehicle on the right shoulder of the roadway. As the box truck slowed, the Ford did not slow and impacted the rear of the box truck, going underneath the back of it.
Traffic investigators are on scene. The southbound lanes of SH 121 are expected to remain closed at the Haltom Road overpass for approximately two hours while they conduct their investigation and map the scene. Drivers will have to exit the highway at the Haltom Road exit and re-enter the highway after the Haltom Road intersection with the service road.
No charges are expected as a result of the collision.