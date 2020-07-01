FORT HOOD (CBSDFW.COM) – As the wait continues for partial humans remains found near the Leon River in Bell County to be identified, the family of missing Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen has scheduled a press conference in Washington, D.C.

Family members are expected to demand a Congressional investigation into Army Pfc. Guillen’s disappearance.

Meanwhile, some are saying the search for the 20-year-old soldier may be over. Human remains were found in a shallow grave, roughly 30 miles from Fort Hood.

The Army Criminal Investigation Division, Texas EquuSearch, friends and volunteers had looked for Guillen in the area on June 22.

“Our fear was that she, in all honesty our fear was that she was put in the river and maybe she would never ever be found. I am glad I was wrong on that,” said EquuSearch founder Tim Miller.

Guillen’s family attorney, Natalie Khawam, told CBS News investigators told the family they believe the remains are Vanessa’s but that a forensics team needs to confirm it.

The soldier’s family is calling for an independent investigation into her disappearance. At a previous press conference outside Fort Hood Vanessa’s sister, Lupe Guillen, said, “She was being sexually harassed on base, which is unacceptable because she was supposed to be safe while working and protecting the country we live in.”

Fort Hood has launched an investigation into the allegations, but so far Army investigators say they have no credible reports that Guillen was sexually assaulted.

Domingo Garcia, the national president of the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), said, “Their own people are investigating their own people basically, and that creates an inherent conflict of interest.”

Garcia said his group put pressure on Army investigators after Guillen’s family received no answers for 30 days.

Before leaving Texas Gloria Guillen, Vanessa’s mother, said if her daughter comes up dead, she wants Fort Hood to be closed.

Guillen, who was assigned to 3rd Cavalry Regiment, was last seen in the parking lot of her barracks at Fort Hood on April 22. Her car and room keys, identification and wallet were found in an armory room where she had worked earlier in the day, but her cell phone is missing.

The Guillen family press conference will be held in front of the Navy Memorial in Washington, D.C. at 10 a.m.