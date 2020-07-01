GALVESTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Texans will not be able to enjoy a day at the beach on July 4th weekend in Galveston.

The city announced it was closing all beaches for the holiday weekend due to coronavirus concerns amid a surge in Texas and specifically the Houston area.

The beaches will be closed from 5:00 a.m Friday until 12:01 a.m. Monday.

No cars will be allowed to park on Seawall Blvd during this time.

Galveston Mayor Jim Yarbrough signed an executive order for the beach closure Wednesday after the city conferred with the Texas General Land Office.

“The decision to close beaches comes after much deliberation; however, the city feels it is in the best interest of our residents and visitors to close beaches ahead of the busy holiday weekend,” the city said in a news release Wednesday.

“At this time, based on the current health situation and the guidance of medical professionals, I do not feel it is prudent or responsible to have thousands of visitors descending on Galveston beaches,” Mayor Jim Yarbrough said. “Galveston has and always will be a welcoming destination, but the ongoing public health crisis demands our attention and response. We have to prioritize health and safety.”

The order may be enforced by any peace officer of the Galveston Police Department or City Marshal’s office, and any member of Galveston Island Beach Patrol. Violation of the order is a Class C misdemeanor and carries an up to $500 fine.