ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Rangers fans should have been well acquainted with the new Globe Life Field by now, but due to the coronavirus there’s yet to be a ticket taken.

However, this week there is a chance to get inside and have a look. No ticket needed, just your blood.

Carter BloodCare is hosting a three-day blood drive inside the new ballpark.

“Who’s not excited about it?” Rangers fan Brian Nash said. “I think everybody’s dying to get into it, and we are sorry that we can’t get into it right now, but we are dying to see what it actually looks like.”

Nash was among the dozens of blood donors who donated throughout Wednesday morning.

There has been a shortage in blood donations since the start of the pandemic.

Loretta Morgan of Carter BloodCare said they’re hoping to get 100 or more donors per day.

“I think initially people were afraid to give you know because of the coronavirus, but the coronavirus is a respiratory virus, not a blood borne virus so it’s really safe to donate. Our donors are healthy. We need blood all blood types, all the time,” she said.

And if seeing the stadium isn’t enough, Carter BloodCare is also checking all blood for Covid-19 antibodies, to see if you have already had the virus.

“When I found out they’re going to do that antibody test it was like ‘hey… kill three birds with one stone, get the antibody test, cholesterol check and see the new stadium,” donor Gregg Dragun said.

The blood drive continues through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.