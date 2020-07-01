FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – July 1 marks the average first day of the year North Texas gets its first 100 degree day, but we are not there yet.

It feels like it though.

We’ll get close over the next couple of days but likely stay just short of that mark.

At 2:00 p.m. Wednesday the dew point at DFW airport rose to 78°, the highest dew point so far this year.

July is our sunniest month of the year and second hottest.

The current HEAT ADVISORY continues until 7:00 p.m. and is also in place for tomorrow.

We are expecting less humidity on Friday and this Fourth of July holiday weekend, so thing get a little better.

Highs are still expected in the mid to upper 90s.

There is a 30% storm chance of rain on the Fourth of July which is the highest rain chance during the next seven days.

There is a partial lunar eclipse of the full moon on Saturday night.