Latest COVID-19 Case Count In North TexasTarrant County reported more than 600 new cases and Dallas County reported more than 500 new cases on Wednesday.

27 minutes ago

Dallas Woman In Her 20s With No Underlying Health Conditions Among 7 New Coronavirus Deaths In CountyDallas County Health and Human Services reported 544 additional positive COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 21,882. Katie Johnston reports.

31 minutes ago

Woman In Fort Worth 7-Eleven Spits On Counter After Being Told She Had To Wear A Face MaskA woman in North Texas became verbally abusive and even spit on a convenience store counter after being told she would have to wear a face mask in order to make a purchase. Katie Johnston reports.

1 hour ago