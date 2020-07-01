Comments
JOSHUA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Joshua ISD student-athlete has tested positive for COVID-19.
As a result, the district is temporarily suspending the Alpha Owl strength and conditioning workouts at Owl Stadium.
The student will now self-quarantine for two weeks.
Although participants were socially distant at all times, according to a news release, coaches and all other athletes who may have come in close contact were notified.
Joshua ISD does not have any workouts scheduled for July 6-10, per UIL guidelines.
All athletic facilities and equipment will be thoroughly sanitized and deep cleaned during this break.
Alpha Owl workouts at the stadium will resume July 15.