MANSFIELD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Mansfield Police have arrested a man for allegedly killing his girlfriend who was pregnant with twins.

Police arrested Maurice Kelso Smith, 28, on Monday, June 29 for aggravated robbery following a carjacking at gunpoint that happened after the deadly shooting of his girlfriend.

After the carjacking, shortly before 1:00 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of N. U.S. 287 Frontage Road, police found a woman in another car who had been shot and killed.

She was later identified as Smith’s girlfriend.

Police have not yet released her name.

Police found Smith at an apartment in Fort Worth took him into custody without incident.

On Wednesday, July 1, police added the charge of capital murder of his 26-year-old girlfriend.

Smith’s mother told police she knew the girlfriend was pregnant as Smith and her recently had a gender reveal party.

The victim was due to give birth in October.

After Smith’s arrest, a parole violation for home burglary out of state was added.