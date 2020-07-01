AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The University Interscholastic League announced Wednesday it was recommending schools cease all workouts and practices starting Friday, July 3 until Monday, July 13.
The goal is to reduce students’ and coaches’ risk of exposure to COVID-19.
Some schools have already decided to do this on their own.
Here is the UIL’s full statement:
In anticipation of the July 4 holiday and the potential for increased social interactions that could spread COVID-19, UIL is recommending schools consider closing summer workouts, rehearsals, practices and instruction between July 3-July 12, resuming Monday, July 13. For schools in areas experiencing community spread of COVID-19, this temporary suspension will reduce risk of exposure and provide an opportunity to review current plans and re-evaluate local context in order to make informed decisions moving forward. UIL will continue to work with state officials and monitor CDC and other federal guidance to determine any potential modifications to UIL summer guidelines.