DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Walmart has hired more than 265,000 veterans, including more than 31,000 in Texas.

“We’re proud of our ability to present opportunities to the talented service members who’ve honorably served our country,” said Brynt Parmeter, senior director for Walmart Military Programs. “This is such an important time for us,” he said. “As we look ahead, we will find new ways to help veterans and military spouses find meaningful futures through employment, entrepreneurship, learning, and health and wellness initiatives,” he added.

First announced on Memorial Day 2013, the Veterans Welcome Home Commitment initiative first had a goal of hiring 100,000 veterans by the end of 2018. Two years later, the company expanded that goal to 250,000 by the end of 2020.

Retired U.S. Army Sergeant First Class Randy Wilkinson is one of thousands of veterans who has found a home with Walmart since the company introduced the program.

Wilkinson works at a Walmart in Dallas, and was hired in the fall of 2018. He has had several roles at the store.

“I’m proud to be a veteran and proud to work for Walmart,” Wilkinson said.

On Veterans Day 2018, recognizing the need to broaden employment opportunities for military families, Walmart introduced the Military Spouses Career Connection. To date, the company continues offering any military spouse hiring preference when applying for a job.

Since 2011, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation have invested more than $40 million in programs that support job training, education, and innovative public/private community-based initiatives for veterans and military families.

The company also contributed more than $111.4 million in cash and in-kind donations to local nonprofits in Texas, according to a news release.