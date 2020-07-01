DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 544 additional positive COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 21,882.

The county also reported seven more deaths, bringing the total to 380.

The additional 7 deaths being reported today include:

– A Dallas woman in her 20s who had been critically ill in an area hospital and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

– A Dallas woman in her 40 who had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A Dallas man in his 50s who had been hospitalized and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

– A Dallas woman in her 60s who was found deceased at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A DeSoto man in his 60s who had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A Seagoville man in his 70s who was a resident of a long-term care facility, had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A Dallas woman in her 80s who had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

An increasing proportion of COVID-19 cases in Dallas County are being diagnosed in young adults between 18 to 39 years of age, such that of all cases reported after June 1, more than half have been in this age group.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins issued the following statement while urging North Texans to make good decisions this Fourth of July weekend:

“Today’s seven deaths include a woman in her 20’s and a man in his 50’s with no underlying health conditions, a somber reminder of the dangerous nature of COVID-19 on everyone. Many people are making plans for the 4th of July weekend. We cannot afford another deviation from making good decisions like we saw during Easter/Passover and Memorial Day given the surge in cases we are now seeing.

It was nearly two months from the time I declared a state of emergency and instituted ‘Safer at Home,’ until the daily case numbers began to go down.

It was over five weeks from the time the Governor stopped ‘Safer at Home,’ removed requirements, and began opening many more businesses before we began to see a large surge in cases. The only time we’ve seen huge change happen in less than a month has been the increase in the number of cases we saw two weeks after Easter/Passover and two weeks after Memorial Day.

That must not happen for this weekend. If it does, our hospitals are at risk of being overrun later, many more people will get sick and die, and our economy will be set back for months.

Please celebrate the 4th of July with your families and only be around people that you are in close contact with daily. When you are around people other than your family, please wear a mask and keep six foot distance at all times. It’s going to be up to all of us to have a safer 4’h of July weekend than we achieved together as a community for Easter/Passover and Memorial Day. Lives depend on it.

I need you, your family needs you, and your community needs you to make strong choices. If you lead a family, please ensure that everyone in your family practices a safe 4`h of July by being around only those people you are in close contact with daily and wearing a mask and maintaining six foot distancing.

Our Public Health Authority emphasizes that indoor gatherings should be limited to no more than 10 persons, and it is strongly encouraged that these groups be limited to close household members. At all times, please ensure everyone wears a mask and keeps six foot distancing. It’s up to all of us #FlattenTheCurve and the best way to do that is to #StayHomeStaySafe and #WearAMask.”