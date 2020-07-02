NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 48-year-old Wylie man with COVID-19 died at his home Tuesday afternoon, according to a report received by Collin County Health Care Services.

Health officials said the man had no reported underlying health conditions.

As of Thursday morning, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported 3,114 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Collin County, with 2,396 of those individuals reported to have recovered.

This is the 44th fatality of a county resident with COVID-19 reported to county health authorities.

