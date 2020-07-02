ALPINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – In response to a positive case of the coronavirus within the residential community of Big Bend National Park, it is now closed to the public until further notice.
Through traffic is also now prohibited, as is travel on Terlingua Ranch Road within park boundaries.
The park is acting according to a COVID-19 operations plan developed alongside public health professionals.
Brewster County, in response to a growth in active COVID cases, has created an official directive that requires anyone 10 years or older to wear face coverings in public places where keeping 6 feet apart is difficult.
Along with the park closure, businesses in the area are still open to the public, including hotels, restaurants and outfitters.
However, Big Bend Ranch State Park remains open to the public for day use.
