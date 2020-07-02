TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Boy Scouts of America is recalling 78,000 Cub Scout Outdoor Activity pins due to excessive amounts of lead making them potentially harmful if children put them in their mouths.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the pin face and shaft contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban.
The rhomboid-shaped pin is silver with a gold animal paw painted on a blue background.
They were sold exclusively at Boy Scouts of America retail stores and authorized distributors nationwide and online at www.scoutshop.org from April 2016 through January 2020 for about $1.
Also, the pins were made in China.
Lead poisoning occurs when lead builds up in the body, often over months or years, according to the Mayo Clinic. Children under the age of 6 are especially vulnerable. This can lead to both mental and physical developmental problems.
The CPSC said there have been no reports of injuries related to the recall.