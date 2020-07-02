Fireworks Company Looks To Make Show At Grapevine Lake Bigger Than EverThe fireworks show at Grapevine Lake is expected to be bigger than ever in order to give residents a great view due to having to limit guests around the lake.

Now

Texas Residents Wanting To Take Car Trips This Holiday Will Need To Plan Ahead Due To PandemicResidents in Texas wanting to take car trips this holiday weekend will need to plan ahead due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

6 minutes ago

Fort Worth Family Clinic Seeing Hours-Long Lines For COVID-19 TestingWith the rising cases of COVID-19 in Tarrant County, at least one North Texas clinic is seeing a boom in the number of people wanting to get tested.

12 minutes ago