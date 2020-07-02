DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – After another record day of COVID-19 cases, Dallas County Health Director Dr. Philip Huang said Thursday over 1,000 new cases are expected to be reported on Friday.
Thursday’s count of 708 brought the total in the county to 22,590. It’s the first time a North Texas county reported over 700 cases in a single day.
However, Dr. Huang’s forecast of the newly reported cases on Friday will shatter that daily record.
Seven additional deaths were also reported on Thursday, bringing that total to 387. The new deaths were residents over the age of 40 and five of them had underlying health conditions. Health officials said all seven had been hospitalized.
North Texas, especially Dallas and Tarrant counties, has continued to see a surge of COVID-19 cases, along with the state. Texas reported its highest daily count on Wednesday with 8,076 cases.
Health officials said Thursday more than half of the cases since June 1 have been young adults between 18 to 39 years old.
“Today we reached 700 new COVID-19 cases for the first time and 387 total deaths. It took 92 days to reach 300 COVID-19 cases and it has taken 22 days since then to reach 700,” Judge Clay Jenkins said Thursday. “The situation we have right now is significant and accelerating community spread. We cannot afford another statewide letdown in our strong, personal responsibility COVID-19 protection choices, so this 4th of July, celebrate with your nuclear family and avoid crowds and extended family gatherings.”
On Thursday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced a statewide face mask requirement for counties with over 20 confirmed COVID-19 cases. He also issued an order that allows mayors and county judges to impose restrictions on some outdoor gatherings over 10 people.
