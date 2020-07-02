COLLEYVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – When Tarrant County issued a mandatory mask policy for customers and employees at businesses throughout the county due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, Colleyville Mayor Richard Newton said the city would not enforce it.
Mayor Newton told CBS 11 last Friday he feels if the city were to enforce it, the police department wouldn’t be able to keep up.
However, on Thursday, Gov. Greg Abbott issued an Executive Order that requires the public to wear masks at businesses and while in public spaces.
The order takes effect noon on Friday, July 3.
Colleyville Assistant City Manager Mark Wood issued a statement Thursday afternoon saying, “The City of Colleyville fully intends to comply with this order and asks that residents wear masks. Further, Governor Abbott has limited indoor and outdoor activities to 10 people or less. The Mayor will provide a video outlining these new restrictions soon and will discuss this at next week’s City Council meeting.”
Texas has seen a “swift and substantial spike in COVID-19 cases” in recent weeks and Gov. Abbott said, “We need to refocus on slowing the spread.”