FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – With the rising cases of COVID-19 in Tarrant County, at least one North Texas clinic is seeing a boom in the number of people wanting to get tested.

The MD Medical Group clinic in Fort Worth has been open for testing for about three months, but in recent weeks, lines have snaked through the parking lot, with people waiting hours to get tested.

Jovanny Salazar, who was in line, was asked how long he had been waiting Thursday morning.

“Oh, we’ve been here since around 6:40,” Salazar said.

“And what time is it now?” CBS 11 reporter Brooke Katz asked.

“Now it’s 11:12. We’ve advanced a few feet I want to say,” Salazar said.

He and his family were some of the many looking to get tested at the clinic but didn’t expect this long of a wait.

“We thought we were going to be out of here two hours, three, but we’re heading towards five, six hours now,” Salazar said.

Some made appointments but others showed up hoping it would work out.

“I’ve heard about how crazy it is and how many people are getting tested, but i was grateful I had an appointment. It made a difference in the line,” Crystal Boudreau said.

“I’m not real happy. I mean, but I’m not mad either. It’s just… we gotta do it,” Scott Thompson said.

Nancy Duran, practice manager at the clinic, said the workers are trying their best to get everyone taken care of.

“We know how hard it is, we have a lot of elderly a lot of patients who just don’t know if they have it, and they have family to go to, so it’s very anxious not knowing ‘do I have it or do I not,'” Duran said.

The testing site is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The clinic recommends making an appointment by calling 888.776.5252.