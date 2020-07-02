FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Fort Worth Fire Department is warning residents that using fireworks is illegal in the city, following an accident last July 4 that killed a teenager.
The department said any residents or visitors who are found selling, possessing or using fireworks can be punished with a fine and/or confiscation.
According to the department, it saw one death, four “significant trauma events,” five structure fires and 37 outdoor/grass fires on July 4, 2019.
Maneno Juma, 19, was killed after a firework exploded on him in a Fort Worth neighborhood, fire officials said. Officials said the explosion severely injured his hand, arm and chest and that he was in cardiac arrest when first responders arrived.
The teenager was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
Fort Worth residents can report fireworks use to a non-emergency number at 817.392.4444, or 911 if there is an emergency.