FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Brooks Dunagan is a young entrepreneur. Lining the yards of Frisco are tiny flags he sold and installed.

Some kids may mow lawns or walk dogs, but Brooks looked for an alternative that makes his community and his country better.

“I put flags out in people’s front yards…for the fourth of July to make the neighborhood look really patriotic!” he said.

On his flyer, he called his service “Flagged by Brooks.” He started off by showing his flyer to friends and neighbors, but before he knew it, the flyer was posted all over social media, where he had more orders than he could handle.

“So today we’re going to hit about 40 houses. We could have sold hundreds more based on all the neighborhoods around our neighborhood reaching out and businesses so it’s been really… amazing to see the community reaching out,” his mom, Courtney Dunagan, said.

At a dollar per flag, Brooks has sold 450. Yet, there’s been no plans to buy a bike or a toy. Instead, he’s donating 100% of the profits to the Frisco Police Department. He told said it’s been a hard few months for police officers, and he wants to show them he believes in them.

“They think they don’t get believed in that well…and I just wanted to let them know that they do get believed in a lot,” he said.

On Thursday, the Frisco Police Department came to his house to thank him with medals of honor. Brooks’s mom said she hopes it teaches him a lesson about hard work.

“I mean, what we’ve gone through just going door to door and selling the flags and now going back and putting the flags out and all of the yards, it’s a lot of hard work, and he’s realizing you can’t you know reap the benefits without putting the hard work in,” she said.

But Brooks said he’s also learned a more useful lesson.

“To not push from the top of the flag cause it’ll break.”