Residents In Fort Worth Neighborhood Find Man Shot Dead In DrivewayAn investigation is underway in Fort Worth after a man was shot and killed in the southeast section of the city. Katie Johnston reports.

22 minutes ago

Suspect Wanted For Murder Of Man Who Was Killed Trying To Break Up Fight At Dallas RestaurantA suspect has been identified in the murder of a man who was shot and killed while trying to break up a fight outside a restaurant in Dallas, police said. Katie Johnston reports.

2 hours ago

Vanilla Ice Holding July 4th Concert In Texas Despite Rising Coronavirus CasesA loophole in COVID-19 restrictions in Texas allows for some concerts and entertainment events to be held before thousands of people and that is how performer Vanilla Ice is set to hold a July 4th concert in Austin. Katie Johnston reports.

2 hours ago