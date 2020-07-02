TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Nothing beats a classic, especially when it come to ice cream in the summertime.
For a limited time, Blue Bell is putting its Milk & Cookies Ice Cream back on shelves in honor of National Ice Cream Month.
“The flavor has not been available in stores for several years,” Jimmy Lawhorn, Blue Bell’s vice president of sales and marketing, said in a news release. “Returning flavors are as exciting as a new flavor because so many of our fans contact us every day with requests asking to bring back their favorite.”
The flavor is a blend of ice cream and chocolate chip cookies, and has not been sold in several years, company officials said.
It is now available in half-gallon and pint sizes for a limited time.
Every National Ice Cream Month, Blue Bell either takes one flavor out of retirement or creates a new flavor, officials said.
It was in 1984 when President Ronald Reagan designated July as National Ice Cream Month and the third Sunday of the month as National Ice Cream Day.