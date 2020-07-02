FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – North Texas-based Compliance Restoration and Roofing says they have been working non-stop during the COVID-19 pandemic as an essential business.
As a result, they are now in need of new hires.
Malcolm McGruder is the Communications Directors for the company and said, “We specialize in roof replacement and roof repair as a result of wind and hail damage. We do that for commercial and residential projects.”
McGruder added the company is need of various sales positions.
“We are looking for sales people with experience in roofing, but we would also like to train people who have been in the service industry. So we are looking for waiters, waitresses and hostesses. We are also looking for people who have sold cars before. We are also looking for team leaders, but our team leaders need to have one to two years of experience,” McGruder said.
For those who do not have prior sales experience but do have experience with customer service the company says they are willing to train.
The jobs are both full-time and part-time, and they do come with benefits.
McGruder says a rookie sales person without any prior experience can expect to earn around $50,000 a year right off the bat.
