DALLAS (CBSNEWS.COM) – Police in Dallas are investigating the Tuesday death of a transgender woman as a homicide. The woman, identified as 22-year-old Merci Mack by the Human Rights Campaign, is at least the 18th transgender or gender-non-conforming person slain in the U.S. in 2020, the group said.
Mack was found shot to death in the parking lot of an apartment building. Residents reported hearing gunshots., but there are no records of 911 calls at that time.
Transgender and gender non-conforming people face a heightened risk of fatal violence, and Black transgender women are especially vulnerable because of a “a toxic mix of transphobia, racism and misogyny,” according to the Human Rights Campaign.
