NORTH RICHLAND HILLS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two people are recovering after being electrocuted in a North Richland Hills residential neighborhood.

The incident happened early Friday afternoon in the 8700 block of Terrell Drive.

Two people were in a lift, trimming trees in the area when they apparently made contact with some type of power source.

(credit: CBSDFW.COM)

Both victims were taken to a local hospital by ground ambulance and at last check were in serious condition.

In addition to injuring the victims, the incident left between 30 and 40 homes in the area without power.

