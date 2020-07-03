DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – On the day Dallas Dallas County reported a record 1,085 new COVID-19 cases, Dallas County Health and Human Services Director Dr. Philip Huang is urging North Texans to scale back their holiday weekend celebrations.
“We’ve been working with a lot of the modelers and hospital systems in our community, the academic institutions. Every one of them was saying it is so important that this July 4th weekend not be another Memorial Day weekend,” he told CBS 11 on a Zoom call Friday.
The spike in North Texas and the entire state started several weeks after Memorial Day weekend and when Texas was gradually reopening.
“The opening up of a lot of bars, businesses and the expansion of that and everyone thinking ‘hey, we’re back to normal’.”
Dr Huang said people should celebrate July 4th weekend at home with members of their own household.
Dr. Huang also explained how Dallas County counts its COVID-19 cases.
He said they only count confirmed cases and he said if someone gets multiple COVID-19 tests, they are only counted once as a positive test.
The populous has opted for herd immunity since we do not have a vaccine or serum. We were only good for about three months of voluntary lockdowns. Survival is kicking in.
Our politicians, the medical community, and the press will have to yield to this change in tactics.
The spikes are evidence of this tactical change by the people, and negative reinforcement is no replacement for leadership in this war we find ourselves in.