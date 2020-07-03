DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The city of Dallas sent out an emergency alert to residents Friday evening to remind them about the statewide mask order Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday.
It took effect at noon Friday.
Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said the purpose of the alert was to remind citizens of the mask mandate and “urge them to be safe and practice social distancing this #IndependenceDay. Stay safe, Dallas and #MaskUp!”
The alert said: “Emergency Alert Texas requires people to wear face coverings inside buildings open to the public and outdoors where it is not possible to maintain 6 feet of distance from people not from your household. Help slow the spread of the deadly COVID-19 virus this Independence Day.”
Governor Greg Abbott on Thursday issued an Executive Order requiring all Texans to wear a face covering over the nose and mouth in public spaces in counties with 20 or more positive COVID-19 cases, with few exceptions.
The Governor also issued a proclamation giving mayors and county judges the ability to impose restrictions on some outdoor gatherings of over 10 people, and making it mandatory that, with certain exceptions, people cannot be in groups larger than ten and must maintain six feet of social distancing from others.