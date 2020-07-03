DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County will announce more than one-thousand newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday. That number will shatter the record of 708 the county set just Thursday.
Dallas County Health Director Dr. Phillip Huang confirmed labs had reported more than 1,000 new positive tests for county residents between 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Thursday. Cases reported after 11 a.m. appear on the next day’s case count.
County leaders worry celebrations over the 4th of July could case cases to spike even higher.
Officials are asking residents to keep gatherings small, preferably limited to your household members only.
“We saw a huge jump after Memorial Day and after Passover/Easter and we can’t afford it,” County Judge Clay Jenkins said. “Our hospitals, our economy can’t afford it.”