NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Business is booming at North Texas fireworks stands as more people plan to celebrate at home in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is a huge year,” said Jason Weaver, manager of Fireworks Supermarket in Burleson. “It’s a banner year for fireworks.”

Fire departments across North Texas are worried the spike in fireworks sales will lead to an increase in property fires and personal injuries.

“Me and my friend are going to shoot them off, do it with our families,” said Eric Michaelis, who is buying at least $500 worth at Fireworks Supermarket in Burleson.

He says he has experience setting fireworks off and a clear spot on private property to do it.

“Fireworks are very dangerous,” he said. “You set the fuse and sometimes that fuse can be one second. It just goes really fast, and all of sudden it blows up in your face. So you’ve got to be very careful.”

It’s something first-timers should take very seriously.

“We want to tell people, be respectful of fireworks,” Weaver said. “Follow the directions. Never mix fireworks with alcohol, obviously.”

It’s also a good idea to keep kids a safe distance away and never re-light a dud in order to make sure everyone can safely enjoy the Independence Day celebration.

Fireworks are illegal inside the city limits of Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, and others. Law enforcement teams do plan to be out tonight and tomorrow to crack down on illegal usage.