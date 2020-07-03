CEDAR HILL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The new statewide mask mandate changes nothing at Cedar Hill’s U Need Nails salon.

They say they’ve been taking extra precautions since they reopened following COVID-19-related shutdowns.

“If you’re not wearing a mask, I’m not going to make you wear a mask, but you can’t come in here,” said Zuy Luu of U Need Nails. “I don’t know where you’ve been. If you’re not willing to wear a mask in here, I don’t know if you were willing to wear a mask in a store, at a rodeo or anywhere else, a party, a Covid party., whatever it is. I don’t know where you been.”​

With COVID-19 cases spiking in Texas in recent weeks, health experts are urging compliance and sharing warnings about the so-called “super spreaders.”

Those are people who are highly infectious, shedding a lot of the virus, but often without showing symptoms themselves.

“The challenge of course is that we don’t know who they are, so if you were to go to a gathering of say a thousand people, there’s no way to pick out the person who’s a super spreader,” said Jeffrey Kahn of Children’s Health and UTSWMC “All the more reason that everybody should be wearing a mask and everybody should be abiding by social distancing measures.’​

​