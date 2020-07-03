NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – As fireworks exploded over Arlington’s Entertainment District, families watched from parking lots around Globe Life Field and AT&T Stadium.

“This is actually our first time out in a while. We got cabin fever,” said Marilyn Gallegos, who brought her 5-year-old daughter.

Arlington moved its annual fireworks display from downtown to allow spectators a chance to watch from their cars.

“It’s really convenient for families to come out and be able to spread out and not have to be so close, but still get to have some sort of 4th of July, some kind of normalness to our life,” said Gallegos.

In Addison, at the site of the annual Kaboom Town celebration, a park usually filled to capacity on July 3 sat empty this year.

Cathryn Chen was disappointed when the air show was cancelled and the fireworks moved to an undisclosed location to be streamed live online.

“I understand why they did it,” she said. “It’s not nearly as exciting.”

In Dallas, extra park rangers and city marshals will be working this weekend, keeping an eye out for any parties in its city parks.

“If they’re not social distancing, we’ll approach and we’ll talk and our goal is to definitely educate,” said M. Renee Johnson, assistant director for the Dallas Park and Recreation Department.

For many, this may not be the holiday weekend they’re used to, but if they look to the sky they may still catch it lit up in celebration.

“It’s like a beautiful BOOM,” said Ariana Gallegos, 5. “And, it’s so pretty.”