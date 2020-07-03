ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Rangers pitcher Brett Martin has tested positive for COVID-19, Sports Illustrated reported after a Zoom call with General Manager Jon Daniels on Friday.
Martin, 25, has Type 1 diabetes, an underlying health condition that could put him at higher risk for complications.
According to MLB’s 2020 Operations Manual, when a player tests positive, they must be isolated away from the team and remain in daily contact with the team, and undergo follow up testing as necessary.
“As part of its COVID-19 Action Plan, the Club also must identify and inform the Joint Committee of one or more local health care facilities to which it will refer any Covered Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 for treatment if the circumstances warrant,” the Operations Manual says.
In order for Martin to be cleared to resume team activities, he must have two negative COVID-19 tests 24 hours apart.
Daniels has spoken with Martin and said, “he’s feeling better” dealing with general fatigue and some congestion.