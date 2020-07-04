AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — On the Fourth of July, Texas reported its highest daily increase of coronavirus cases with 8,258.

Texas health officials on Saturday said the total number of reported cases is now at 191,790. State health officials also reported 33 additional deaths linked to COVID-19, bringing the total to 2,608..

Hospitalizations on Saturday were at 7,890, an increase of 238 from Friday.

Most Texans entered the holiday weekend under a face mask mandate after Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday issued the requirement for counties with over 20 confirmed cases. He also issued an order that gives mayors and county judges the ability to impose restrictions on some outdoor gatherings of over 10 people.

The governor rolled back reopening efforts a week ago by closing bars for the second time during the pandemic and ordering restaurants to go back to a 50% limited capacity, down from 75%.

Dallas County also reported its highest daily count on Saturday with 1,103, bringing its total to 24,778. This is the most reported in a single day in North Texas.

The true number of cases is likely much higher because many people have not been tested and studies suggest that people can be infected and not feel sick.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal. The vast majority of people recover.

