DESOTO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A father is accused of fatally shooting his son during a fight at a home in DeSoto late Friday evening, police said.
Police said they responded to the incident at around 10:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Rob Lane after a child went to a neighbor’s home and said their father had been shot.
Arriving officers forced their way into the home with a shield and found the alleged shooter, 58-year-old William Daniel Moore, police said.
According to police, the suspect told officers his son, Elijah Moore, was dead inside the home. Officers searched the home and eventually found the victim lying on the floor with multiple gunshot wounds.
Elijah Moore, 38, was pronounced dead at the scene.
After interviewing the child and William Moore, police said they determined the suspect shot his son after a “physical altercation.” William Moore was taken to jail and charged with murder.
Police are continuing to investigate and did not release further information on the incident.